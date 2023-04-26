Williams

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA News Anchor MARCY WILLIAMS is retiring after 31 years on the station. The GRACIE AWARD-winning WILLIAMS' last day will be FRIDAY (4/28).

“I've spent 30 years as the first female co-anchor of ATLANTA'S MORNING NEWS. With a little back-of-the-envelope math, I calculate I've written more than 300,000 stories over those three decades,” said WILLIAMS. “Now it's time for me to write a new chapter.

“It's very unusual in this business to be part of one broadcast team for so long. I'm gratified to have been a member of this outstanding newsroom. Now I'm graduating to join our audience as a full-time 95.5 WSB news consumer.”

“MARCY is one of the very best, a great writer and a great storyteller,” said Director of Branding and Programming KEN CHARLES. “She’s been a bedrock of the morning news on WSB for 31 years and will be greatly missed by our team and our listeners.”

“MARCY has played a massive role in WSB’s success over the past 31 years,” said VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG. “We’ll miss her phenomenal talents and wish her the best of happiness and success on her new journey in life.”

“MARCY has been a leader and an example in our newsroom for more than three decades,” said News Dir. AMANDA MOYER. “Her recent GRACIE AWARD win is the perfect cap to her long tenure at WSB as the first, and to this day, the only female lead news anchor on ATLANTA'S MORNING NEWS. She will be deeply missed, but our loss is her granddaughter's gain.”

