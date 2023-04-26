Carlos Santana (Photo: Maryanne Bilham)

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS have acquired worldwide rights to "CARLOS," a feature-length documentary film about CARLOS SANTANA, directed by EMMY-winning filmmaker RUDY VALDEZ.

Jointly financed by IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, "CARLOS" is produced by SARA BERNSTEIN and JUSTIN WILKES along with LIZZ MORHAIM and executive produced by OSCAR-winning producers BRIAN GRAZER AND RON HOWARD. LEOPOLDO GOUT, ASHLEY KAHN and SAM POLLARD also serve as producers. MEREDITH KAULFERS is the co-executive producer for IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES and MICHAEL VRIONIS serves as an executive producer. SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's TOM MACKAY and RICHARD STORY are also executive producers.

Featuring never-before-seen or heard archival footage and music, the film offers an intimate look inside the mind of an elemental force of contemporary music and tell the incredible story of SANTANA’s life – from a 14-year-old street musician to a ten-time GRAMMY-winning and three-time LATIN GRAMMY winner.

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS said, “RUDY VALDEZ’s 'CARLOS' showcases the genius behind the musical sensation that has led CARLOS SANTANA’s music to resonate with global audiences across multiple generations. We are so pleased to partner with our friends at IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT to help share CARLOS' remarkable story that is as complex, lively, and inspiring as his music.”

Commented IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES President SARA BERNSTEIN, “IMAGINE is thrilled to bring the band back together and reunite with our partners at SPC on this magical journey with the legendary CARLOS SANTANA and our director RUDY VALDEZ. There isn’t a better team to inspire the world with CARLOS’ extraordinary life.”

Added SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT EVP/Premium Content Development, Sales & Distribution KRISTA WEGENER, “We are beyond excited to be joining forces with SONY PICTURES CLASSICS to bring 'CARLOS' to the big screen. Our incredible partners, RUDY VALDEZ and IMAGINE, have created a stunningly beautiful portrait of CARLOS SANTANA that captures his singular artistry and spirit. We can’t wait to share his story with audiences around the world.”

RUDY VALDEZ shared, "I am honored and humbled to tell CARLOS SANTANA's story as a director. CARLOS is a true trailblazer who has meant so much to so many people. My hope is that this film is a celebration of a life defined by humanity. It was incredibly impactful to see someone who looks like me blow up the boundaries and expectations the world had placed on him as a MEXICAN immigrant and person of color, and I'm thrilled to be putting this story out into the world. I am also immensely grateful for the amazing team at IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES and SONY, who surrounded me through the entire process and helped me see this vision through. The film could not have found a better distribution partner than SONY PICTURES CLASSICS. In their hands the film will have the opportunity to reach the masses and ensure as many people as possible get a chance to experience CARLOS' magic."

