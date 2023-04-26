Merlo (Photo: The Dwyers)

Congratulations to WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist MADELINE MERLO, who wed attorney CHASE FANN at LONG HOLLOW GARDENS in GALLATIN, TN last SATURDAY (4/22). The couple, who got engaged in APRIL of 2022, will honeymoon in COSTA RICA.

The VANCOUVER native is best known for her appearance on NBC-TV's "Songland," where her composition, "Champagne Night," was chosen by BMLG RECORDS' LADY A, who immediately recorded the tune and released it as a single. The song went on to spend three weeks in the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country chart, and earned MERLO the 2021 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARD for "Songwriter Of The Year." She signed with WHEELHOUSE parent company BBR MUSIC GROUP in 2021, and followed that with a management deal at HOMESTEAD MANAGEMENT and a publishing deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, both in 2022.

PEOPLE.com has wedding details, reporting that, "The after-party was held at the TIN ROOF — the bar where the couple originally met in 2020 — and MERLO's bass player's band played at the reception."

« see more Net News