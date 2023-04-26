Rolling Out The RED Carpet For Swift

TAYLOR SWIFT brings her ERAS TOUR to ATLANTA for three sold-out shows at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM, and CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7) is welcoming the GRAMMY winning performer to town with custom "Welcome To A-TAY-L" billboards spread all across the city.

CUMULUS VP/Contemporary Formats, and Q99.7 PD LOUIE DIAZ, said, "On-air and on Q99.7 socials, it is all about TAYLOR SWIFT all week long!"

DIAZ adds the response to the billboards from Swifties has been, well, swift and positive! He notes that her fans are seeing the billboards, taking photos of themselves in front of them, and tagging TAYLOR SWIFT, Q99.7 and the city of ATLANTA's social media with excitement and anticipation for this weekend's upcoming concerts.





