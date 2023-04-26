Renewing Partnership With Ingrooves.

AUSTRALIAN independent label ONELOVE MUSIC GROUP has extended its partnership with INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP for exclusive worldwide distribution.

“Live Without Love” by SHOUSE and DAVID GUETTA is the first global single from the renewed partnership set for release on APRIL 28th.

The deal encompasses the label’s entire artist roster.

Said INGROOVES MUSICGROUP Managing Director NINA RABE-CAIRNS, “Over the last six years, we have done some amazing work with the team at ONELOVE MUSIC GROUP. To be able to extend our partnership well into the future and kick the new deal off with such an amazing single is incredibly gratifying for me and everyone at INGROOVES. I’m especially proud that FRANK and ANT have chosen us to continue the global SHOUSE journey with them; that’s the biggest compliment.”

Formed in 2001, ONELOVE has grown to become one of AUSTRALIA's most successful fully independent artist labels, event promoter and management companies.

Said ONELOVE MUSIC GROUP founder/CEO FRANK COLETA, “We are focused on creating opportunities for our artists both at home and around the world. NINA and everyone at INGROOVES have been great partners to us as we continue our work to expand the ONELOVE brand globally.”

ONELOVE MUSIC GROUP VP/A&R, Artist Manager and GM ANT CELESTINO added, “INGROOVES' entire global team has proven a fantastic partner in our goal of developing artists on a worldwide scale. Continuing as a fierce independent, we are excited to be releasing SHOUSE’s new single as the first release under our newly extended deal.”

Since their global breakthrough hit “Love Tonight,” SHOUSE have produced over 1 billion streams on SPOTIFY alone, as well as Top 20 official single charts placements in ten markets, multiple placements in the SPOTIFY Top 50, gold, platinum, and diamond certifications across the world (including the USA and UK), #1 BILLBOARD Dance Radio Charts, Top 10 Airplay Charts in 16 countries, and #3 on the global SHAZAM charts.

