Lockhart (Photo: Sony Music)

SONY MUSIC UK has relaunched EPIC RECORDS UK and has tapped SARAH LOCKHART as President. LOCKHART takes the reins of EPIC RECORDS UK after serving as Head Of A&R at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

EPIC RECORDS UK originally launched in 1971.

LOCKHART commented, "The pioneering global artists signed to EPIC have inspired me and countless fans for decades. The relaunch of the label in the UK provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate EPIC’s legacy and build a culture that encourages us to think differently, honouring and supporting artists to create connection through the power of music."

SONY MUSIC UK & IRELAND Chairman and CEO JASON ILEY, MBE added, "Throughout her career SARAH has challenged the norm, preempted trends and supported artists from the beginning of their careers. I’m confident she is the perfect person to relaunch EPIC UK and enrich its legacy while protecting its artist-first ethos."

« see more Net News