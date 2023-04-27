Teaming Up

Artist services platform TUNECORE is partnering with electronic music platform for DJs, BEATPORT, enabling TUNECORE artists to distribute their music to the platform. TUNECORE will begin distributing music to BEATPORT in early MAY.

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON commented, "Electronic music is a top genre among TUNECORE artists. Through this new partnership with BEATPORT, TUNECORE is excited to offer comprehensive distribution options for our electronic artists around the world, and give them access to a direct pipeline from their recording studio to the vibrant world of clubs, festivals and radio, as well as the potential for additional promotional opportunities through BEATPORT’s DJ Charts and renowned editorial features."

THE BEATPORT GROUP CEO ROBB MCDANIELS added, "As the number of music creators around the world continues to accelerate, enabling TUNECORE’s customers to easily upload their music to BEATPORT is an important way for us to nurture new talent in the dance music space. We’re thrilled to be working closely with ANDREEA and her team to help empower the next generation of DJs, producers and artists."

In celebration of the new partnership, TUNECORE will be kicking off a talent search to discover and promote up-and-coming electronic music artists and producers.

« see more Net News