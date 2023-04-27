11 Percent Revenue Dip

CUMULUS MEDIA saw total net revenue drop 11% year-over-year to $205.7 million for first quarter 2023, despite a 16% increase in digital revenue to $32.1 million and a 16% increase in streaming revenue. Net loss widened from $900,000 to $21.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA fell from $31.2 million to $10.3 million.

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER said,“Extending our track record of strong operational and financial execution during challenging times, in the first quarter, we grew our digital marketing services revenue by more than 23%, completed the sale of WFAS-FM, continued to repurchase shares and retire debt at a discount, and have now executed $10 million of additional annualized cost reductions. That said, the impact of the considerable macro-driven weakness in the national advertising market, as well as the unfavorable prior year political and WYNNBET comparisons, ultimately resulted in total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA declines.

“Though the difficult national market trends persist, we have confidence in our ability to successfully navigate adverse environments such as this one," she continued. "Specifically, since 2019 through the COVID-impacted years, we have had best-in-class performance in terms of fixed cost reduction, Adjusted EBITDA margin recovery, Adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion and net debt reduction. With our current liquidity profile and solid balance sheet, we believe that we are not only well-positioned to weather the current storm but will rebound strongly when the market eventually recovers."

