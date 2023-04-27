Dorsey; Futterman (Photo: Facebook)

CBS NEWS RADIO WASHINGTON Exec. Editor STEVE DORSEY and WEST COAST Correspondent STEVE FUTTERMAN have exited the network.

DORSEY joined CBS RADIO in 2013 and became a network correspondent in 2016; he served as an anchor and reporter at CBS affiliate WBOC-TV/SALISBURY, MD and ABC O&O WTVD (ABC 11)/RALEIGH-DURHAM and as a freelance foreign correspondent before joining CBS.

FUTTERMAN joined CBS in 1998 from NBC RADIO. He posted on FACEBOOK this morning that he was laid off and "my last official day is tomorrow. Obviously I am greatly disappointed. I have been with CBS News for nearly 25 years. It has been my dream job. I have loved it and have poured everything I have into it. But sadly the current harsh economic realities at media companies result in something like this. Many of my colleagues have gone through this. I now join them." He added that the "good news" is, "What a wonderful ride it has been!," recounting his memorable reports, thanking his bosses over the years, and adding, "Will I miss it? You bet!!! But I am not packing it in quite yet and plan to be around for some more of this do some more reporting. But it will never be the same. I will always love having been allowed to say 'STEVE FUTTERMAN, CBS NEWS.'"

