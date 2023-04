Moneysign Suede (Photo: Instagram)

HUNTINGTON PARK, CA rapper MONEYSIGN SUEDE (real name: JAIME BRUGADA VALDEZ) has died after being stabbed in a Northern CALIFORNIA prison. Signed to ATLANTIC RECORDS in 2021, MONEYSIGN SUEDE died TUESDAY (4/25) at the CORRECTIONAL TRAINING FACILITY in SOLEDAD.

VALDEZ was serving a 32 month sentence after being convicted on two charges of being a felon in possession of a gun in RIVERSIDE COUNTY.

