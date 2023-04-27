Giglio and Ovies

CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. Sports WCMC (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM afternoon "THE OG WITH OVIES & GIGLIO" hosts JOE OVIES and JOE GIGLIO have departed the station. OVIES had been with the station for over 13 years, the last three co-hosting with GIGLIO after a decade hosting alongside ADAM GOLD, now hosting a solo syndicated show airing on THE FAN, and previously hosted with GOLD at crosstown MCCLATCHEY BROADCASTING Sports WRBZ-A (850 THE BUZZ). GIGLIO (not to be confused with the AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA host of the same name) is a former columnist for the NEWS & OBSERVER in RALEIGH.

A statement from GM BRIAN GRUBE said, "We recognize and appreciate the OG’s hard work, talent and passion over the years as they played a large role in getting WCMC-FM to where it is now.

"We’ve decided to move in a new direction in afternoons on 99.9 THE FAN that focuses on the best way to deliver fast-moving, informative, engaging, local sports content that leverages the full scope of CBC’s powerful radio, TV and digital platforms. After an interim period, we’ll shift to a single host plus producer format to accomplish that goal. We’re truly grateful for JOE OVIES and JOE GIGLIO’s many contributions and wish them both the best moving forward."

