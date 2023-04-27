Testerman

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KKDM (KISS 107.5)/DES MOINES PD/Midday Host JILL TESTERMAN (air name TAYLOR) is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS as midday host and CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS cluster Digital Content Coordinator, starting MAY 1st.

The position has been open since JENNA RAE's departure last SUMMER fir a job outside of radio (NET NEWS 8/22/22).

CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS OM and WFMS PD CHRISTOPHER "BOOMER" LAYFIELD said, "TAYLOR is among the very best on-air talent in AMERICA. She’s real, authentic, engaging, and entertaining. What’s more, TAYLOR has lengthy programming and promotions experience, both beneficial in service to our clients and to our community. Plus, TAYLOR’s digital game is strong, and will help all our brands stand out across social media platforms. I’m really looking forward to working with TAYLOR again and watching her flourish in these new roles."

TESTERMAN added, "20 years ago, I made the ‘leap o’ the week’ when BOOMER plucked me out of QUINCY, IL, and brought me to KSLZ (Z107.7)/ST. LOUIS. He is the greatest mentor I’ve ever had, and I cannot believe I get to work with him again. No one cultivates an atmosphere that brings out the best in everyone like he does. I am so excited to be on-air at 95.5 WFMS. I have the same butterflies I had 20 years ago when I think about all the amazing things we’re going to accomplish, and look forward to getting started in INDY.”

