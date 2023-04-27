Shomby

“For some of us, it’s been an emotional couple of weeks,” writes COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. “Label and radio staff reductions, station clusters being sold and format flips, they seem to come in waves, especially staff reductions. Two groups have been affected -- those who have been ‘reduced’ and those left behind to pick up the slack.”

As someone who’s been on both sides of that situation, SHOMBY devotes his column this week to sharing some lessons he’s learned along along the way about moving on, both from being downsized, and from leading a shell-shocked team left behind to full the gaps left by their laid off colleagues.

Read more about his suggestions -- and a couple of solid book recommendations -- in SHOMBY’s latest column, “Size Matters -- Rearview Mirrors And Windshields,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

