JERRY SPRINGER, the former Mayor of CINCINNATI who became a daytime television staple, died TODAY (4/27) at his home near CHICAGO at 79.

SPRINGER, born in LONDON and raised in QUEENS, best known as the host of the long-running syndicated daytime "JERRY SPRINGER SHOW" in 1991-2018, started as a lawyer before entering politics, serving on the CINCINNATI CITY COUNCIL in 1971 through 1974, resigning after admitting to soliciting a prostitute, then got re-elected in 1975 and was selected to serve a one-year term as Mayor in 1975. While Mayor, SPRINGER provided commentaries for Rock WEBN/CINCINNATI, leading to work as a reporter and commentator for NBC affiliate WLWT-TV/CINCINNATI; a later brief stint at NBC O&O WMAQ-TV (NBC 5)/CHICAGO led to the resignation of longtime anchors RON MAGERS and CAROL MARIN. His talk show, which featured frequent confrontations between guests and outrageous situations, spawned several similar shows and a U.K. edition. He followed that show with a courtroom show, "JUDGE JERRY," which aired in 2019-2022, and hosted NBC's "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" for two seasons.

On the radio, SPRINGER hosted a talk show for WCKY-A/CINCINNATI in 2005-06, syndicated by AIR AMERICA RADIO. He later hosted a podcast, the last episode of which posted on DECEMBER 29, 2022.

