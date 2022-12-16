Broadway And Friends

AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH has added OCEANIC TRADEWINDS/UNITED STATIONS' syndicated "BROADWAY AND FRIENDS," hosted by JERRY BROADWAY, to its lineup for morning drive. Current morning co-host MARIA D’ANTONIO will move back to middays, replacing AUDACY's national "KATIE & COMPANY" show, and co-host CADILLAC JACK will now host afternoon drive, succeeding AUDACY's SEAN "COOP" TABLER.

BROADWAY will be based in PITTSBURGH, where he will produce a live and local version of the show daily with his on-air team, T. WALL, BECCAS WALLS, and MITCH ENGLISH. Y108 will become the show's flagship for its more than 35 affiliates across the country.

AUDACY PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI said, “We’re excited to build on Y108’s rich tradition in this market with a lineup full of engaging personalities and station veterans that will deliver live and local entertainment to Country fans all over the region. We’re looking forward to kicking off our weekdays with the move of BROADWAY AND FRIENDS live from PITTSBURGH every day. MARIA D’ANTONIO may be one of the best midday talents in Country radio in AMERICA, so we are thrilled to have her back in middays. Over his career, CADDY has had tremendous success in afternoon drive, so it is a natural fit for him to bring his personality-driven show to PITTSBURGH every afternoon.”

Said BROADWAY, "Besides already being a STEELERS fan, I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Y108 team on the ground in PITTSBURGH. This show was conceived, designed, and constructed on the simple fact that he who entertains the most wins. Every one of my cast members has a razor-sharp sense of humor and can take any topic and make it sound interesting and hilarious. I'm truly blessed to be a part of this team and we are excited to get to know the people of PITTSBURGH!”

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN added, "It's a time of great growth for the fasting growing and funniest drive time Country radio show.”

