Lineup Announced

CMA FEST has revealed the lineup for FAN FAIR X inside NASHVILLE's MUSIC CITY CENTER during its 50th annual festival, set for JUNE 8-10 in downtown NASHVILLE. Each day kicks off with a featured "Artist of The Day," with DIERKS BENTLEY (6/8), REBA McENTIRE (6/9), BROTHERS OSBORNE (6/10) and WYNONNA JUDD (6/11).

Fans can also see live podcast tapings from artists including DUSTIN LYNCH ("Bussin’ With The Boys"), BROTHERS OSBORNE, TANYA TUCKER, and JELLY ROLL ("Country Heat Weekly"), as well as a taping of APPLE MUSIC's COLOR ME COUNTRY RADIO with WILLIE JONES and others, and AMERICAN SONGWRITER magazine's live interview with BRIAN KELLEY.

See the full lineup here.

