New Presenters Added

CHELSEA HANDLER, ETHAN HAWKE, GABRIEL IGLESIAS, HELEN MIRREN, JENNIFER GARNER, OWEN WILSON and WOODY HARRELSON have been added as presenters at LONG STORY SHORT: WILLIE NELSON 90, a two-night concert celebrating NELSON's 90th birthday this weekend (4/29-30) at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL in LOS ANGELES.

These presenters join artists performing including NELSON, ALLISON RUSSELL, BECK, BILLY STRINGS, BOBBY WEIR, BOOKER T. JONES, BUDDY CANNON, CHARLEY CROCKETT, CHRIS STAPLETON and more (NET NEWS 4/26). The announcement comes just one day after announcing more A-list artists joining the original lineup (NET NEWS 1/24).

