Taylor (Photo: Pamela Littky)

COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG to release his upcoming solo studio album "CMF2." The album will be released later this year on TAYLOR’s label imprint Decibel Cooper/BMG, and is the follow up to his 2020 debut solo album "CMFT."

TAYLOR said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with BMG. I haven’t felt this driven and determined since I first started out in ‘99. BMG is the new bastion of Rock and Metal, and with them ready to go, I can tell you we’re heading for big things. Thank you BMG!”

BMG EVP, NEW YORK & SVP, International Marketing JASON HRADIL said, “We are thrilled to welcome COREY TAYLOR to the BMG family. His new album is an extension of the incredible body of work he’s assembled over his career and we can’t wait for fans around the world to hear it later this year.”

THOMAS SCHERER, President, Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK, said, “We were completely blown away after hearing COREY’s new album. His music is absolutely brilliant with marketing skills to match. It is an honor to be the partner for such an inspiring artist and entrepreneur like COREY TAYLOR and amplify his vision globally!”

