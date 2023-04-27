Anitta

Latin artist ANITTA has signed to REPUBLIC RECORDS in partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT. ANITTA was most recently nominated for “Best New Artist” for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and has achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS nod as the “First Solo Latin Artist to Reach #1 on Spotify Globally” and the 2022 winner of Best Latin at the VMAs, EMAs and AMAs. Meanwhile, her 2022 multilingual opus, VERSIONS OF ME, tallied billions of streams and claimed spots on year-end best album lists by BILLBOARD, ROLLING STONE, STEREOGUM, UPROXX, VARIETY, and more.

ANITTA shared, “After being in this business for many years, I wanted to find partners that work like a family. After meeting with MONTE [Lipman, CEO], WENDY [Goldstein, Republic Co-Pres.], their team at REPUBLIC, and JESUS LOPEZ I was blown away. Their passion, innovation, creativity and vision is incredible. I not only felt so connected to them as an artist, but also on a human level. I knew immediately, I was home.”

GOLDSTEIN added, “We’ve all admired ANITTA from afar for a long time. She has catalyzed the explosion of Latin music as one of its most important artists. She’s kept BRAZIL close to her heart at all times and given her country an incredible voice in the global arena. What she’s doing now musically is nothing short of mind-blowing, and we can’t wait to release it.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN AMERICA and IBERIAN PENINSULA Chairman & CEO JESÚS LÓPEZ added, “Everyone in this team led by ANITTA, with S10, REPUBLIC and UMLE, have a clear goal: to write a new successful chapter of Latin music worldwide. ANITTA has all the artistic and human qualities to be the most successful Brazilian artist in the world. We feel very grateful for this opportunity, thank you ANITTA for placing your trust in us.”

