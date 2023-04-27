Matthews

After a successful 8-year run, veteran programmer MICHELLE MATTHEWS exits SAGA/COLUMBUS, as her Operations Mgr. position has been eliminated. She was programming both Hot AC WVMX (MIX 107.9) and AC WSNY (SUNNY 95).

MATTHEWS tells ALL ACCESS, “I had the best team here and that’s what made my time in COLUMBUS so special. Thanks always to SAGA/CEO CHRIS FORGY.”

She’s ready for the next chapter of her career - MICHELLE can be reached at mrigden@mail.com or 614-943-5696.

