Vuhaus Group Grows

VUHAUS GROUP welcomes two new hires to their team. MICHELLE CONRAD joins as Marketing Director, while ZAC ALTHEIMER joins as Sponsorship & Partnership Coordinator. Concurrently, MICHELE THARP moves to Partnership and Marketing Consultant.



VUHAUS GROUP COO and Sponsorship Director CHRIS KIRCHNER shared “This is our ideal scenario; we are able to expand our talent base and capabilities so that we can increase services and collaborations with our affiliates, while being a lean and effective organization. Everyone, including our original consultants--ERIN MORAN at PUBLIC MEDIA CO., ERIK LANGNER, and HANNAH EAVES--have all continued to generously provide services, along with VUHAUS GROUP current directors MIKE HENRY and MARK ABUZZAHAB. I thank this team, our dedicated board of directors led by ROGER LAMAY, and our partners at CPB and NPR for their continued support. Long live public media music discovery!”



MICHELLE CONRAD comes with over a decade of digital marketing experience and has consulted media companies including DISNEY, ABC, NICKELODEON, OUTRISE and GOPRO. She will also continue as Digital Media Consultant for PARAGON. CONRAD can be reached at conrad@vuhaus.com.



MICHELE THARP is an original VUHAUS team member who joined the company in 2015 as Marketing and Digital Director. Prior to this, she was a Marketing and Digital Consultant for PARAGON and also held marketing positions at several media outlets, including CAPITOL-EMI RECORDS, JONES RADIO NETWORK, and SHOWTIME NETWORKS. THARP can be reached at michele@vuhaus.com.



ZAC ALTHEIMER has 20 years of Triple A/Non-Comm experience, starting at MUSIC ALLIES where he handled radio marketing for festivals and artist-owned record labels. He has handled music festival marketing and artist performances, sponsorships, radio promotion, and tour marketing for independent artists. ALTHEIMER can be reached at zacalth@vuhaus.com.

