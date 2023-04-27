They're Back (Photo: WTMM)

Former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY, NY team JEFF LEVACK and TOM GOSLOWSKI are returning to the CAPITAL DISTRICT airwaves for 3-5p (ET) weekdays on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WOFX-A-W240EC (FOX SPORTS RADIO 95.9/980) starting MONDAY.

"LEVACK AND GOZ" left THE TEAM in 2021. LEVACK most recently served as President of arena football's ALBANY EMPIRE, while GOSLOWSKI,, who exited THE TEAM four months before LEVACK, took the reins as PD of News-Talk WGY-A-F and FOX SPORTS RADIO 95.9/980 in DECEMBER. The new incarnation of the show replaces FOX SPORTS RADIO's DOUG GOTTLIEB in the FOX SPORTS RADIO 95.9/980 lineup.

