Grullon

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WEZN (STAR 99.9)/BRIDGEPORT has added VOX MEDIA Top 40 WXXX/BURLINGTON, VT midday host JENNIFER (JENNA) GRULLON as afternoon co-host with KEVIN BEGLEY, starting MAY 15th. In addition, Production Dir. ED OLIVEIRA has been promoted to overseeing CONNOISSEUR's video division FEROCIOUS CONTENT while continuing to oversee production, traffic, and continuity for the company's CONNECTICUT stations, and Assistant Production Dir. ANDREW KRAUSE has been promoted to Production Director.

GRULLON said, “I could not be more excited to join KEVIN BEGLEY at STAR 99.9. Thank you to the whole team at CONNOISSEUR MEDIA for challenging me with this wonderful opportunity!”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Ed for over twenty years from RICHMOND to BOSTON and for the last 12 here in CT,” said VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN, “And he is one of the most forward-thinking guys I’ve ever met. Putting him in charge of our video production was a no brainer move.” DAKIN added, “ANDREW is an incredible dedicated employee and great with clients. This is a perfect fit for him.”

