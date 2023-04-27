'Guitars And Stars' Concert May 24th

AUDACY Country WBEE/ROCHESTER NY is bringing back its "Guitars and Stars" concert for the first time since 2019. The already sold-out show will be hosted by BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG and will feature acoustic performances by SHANE PROFITT, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CRAIG MORGAN, and JELLY ROLL on MAY 24th at ROCHESTER's RBTL AUDITORIUM THEATRE.

The show will also pay tribute to WBEE morning co-host TERRY CLIFFORD, who will retire this fall after over 35 years in radio (NET NEWS 3/10).

« see more Net News