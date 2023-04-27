May 11th

You won't need an AMAZON PRIME subscription to view the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on PRIME VIDEO. Unlike last year's show, it has been moved out from behind a paywall this year, making it free to stream live for a global audience across more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on PRIME VIDEO and the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH on THURSDAY, MAY 11th beginning at 7p ET.

Airing live from the FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, performers will include JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, CODY JOHNSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, JO DEE MESSINA, ASHLEY McBRYDE, DOLLY PARTON, JELLY ROLL, COLE SWINDELL, KEITH URBAN, MORGAN WALLEN, THE WAR AND TREATY, LAINEY WILSON and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN. PARTON will close the show with a world premiere of the lead single from her forthcoming Rock album. ZIMMERMAN's performance will be introduced by fellow AMAZON MUSIC "Breakthrough Artist" designees GABBY BARRETT and BRELAND.

As previously announced, GARTH BROOKS and PARTON will host the show. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE.

To promote the show, special guest features from ZIMMERMAN, PARTON and BROOKS are available to subscribers of AMAZON MUSIC's COUNTRY HEAT RADIO, and ZIMMERMAN and BROOKS are featured in episodes of AMAZON MUSIC's COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY podcast.

