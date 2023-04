Votes Tallied

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the results of the NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections. The elected directors' terms will begin in JUNE.

The radio results:

District 1 - NEW ENGLAND: SALEM MEDIA GROUP Pres./Broadcast Media ALLEN POWER (incumbent)

District 3 - PA: CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Strategy and Development COLLIN JONES (incumbent)

District 5 - WV, KY: FORCHT BROADCASTING President/CEO MIKE TARTER (incumbent)

District 7 - FL, PR, VI: ADX COMMUNICATIONS Catalyst DAVE HOXENG (incumbent)

District 9 - GA, AL: BIG RIVER BROADCASTING GM NICK MARTIN (incumbent)

District 11 - OH: NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING, INC. Chairman/CEO MATT MNICH (incumbent)

District 13 - MI: LENAWEE BROADCASTING COMPANY and SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN MEDIA Pres./CEO JULIE KOEHN (see note below)

District 15 - TN, AR: R&F COMMUNICATIONS Pres. KENNETH W. FORTE (newly elected)

District 17 - IL: WITHERS BROADCASTING/DANA COMMUNICATIONS/STONE CANYON MEDIA Pres./CEO DANA WITHERS (incumbent)

District 19 - OK, N. TX: PAYNE MEDIA GROUP Owner WILL PAYNE (newly elected)

District 21 - MN, ND, SD: SALEM MEDIA GROUP Dir./Gov't Affairs/GM, MINNEAPOLIS NIC ANDERSON (newly elected)

District 23 - N. CA, AK: BUSTOS MEDIA COO FELIPE CHAVEZ (newly elected)

District 25 - OR, WA: MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA VP/Radio TERY GARRAS (newly elected)

In addition, iHEARTMEDIA/DES MOINES Market Pres. JOEL MCCREA will fill the District 14 - IA, WI seat formerly held by iHEARTMEDIA's GABE FLEET; CUMULUS MEDIA CTO CONRAD TRAUTMANN will assume the seat held by CUMULUS MEDIA CEO MARY G. BERNER; and KOEHN's appointment in District 13 will be effective in JUNE while CHRIS ORNELAS will be appointed to the seat vacated by the termed-out BILL MCELVEEN.

The television results:

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP/ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS Chairman/CEO BYRON ALLEN

NEWS-PRESS & GAZETTE CO. Chairman/CEO DAVID BRADLEY

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA VP/Business Development CHRISTOPHER CORNELIUS

LOCKWOOD BROADCAST GROUP Pres. DAVE HANNA

HUBBARD TELEVISION Pres./CEO ROBERT HUBBARD

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. Chairman/CEO PERRY SOOK

FOX CORP. EVP/Head of Gov't Relations KRISTOPHER JONES is replacing JOE DI SCIPIO in FOX's designated seat, while SCRIPPS SVP/Local Media DEAN LITTLETON replaces SCRIPPS SPORTS President BRIAN LAWLOR on the board and PARAMOUNT GLOBAL SVP/Gov't Relations and Regulatory Counsel KEITH R. MURPHY will take the designated seat held by PARAMOUNT's DEDE LEA in JUNE.

