Happening This Weekend

Once again this year, SIRIUSXM will broadcast live coverage from the STAGECOACH festival, happening at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA this weekend (APRIL 28-30). Tune into SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY (Ch. 56) all weekend long to hear performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes content with JON PARDI, LUKE BRYAN, LAINEY WILSON, OLD DOMINION and other stars.

A special edition of THE HIGHWAY's "MUSIC ROW Happy Hour" show will air live from the event beginning at 4p (ET) TOMORROW (4/28). SIRIUSXM's DIPLO'S REVOLUTION channel (Ch. 52) will also air DJ sets from CHEAT CODES and other artists, plus DIPLO's closing set from the Palomino Stage.

