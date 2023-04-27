New Sound

LM COMMUNICATIONS has flipped Sports WZNN (SPORTS 96.1 THE ZONE)/LEXINGTON, KY to Americana as "96.1 THE HOUND."

At the station's website, the new format is described as a local and fiercely independent KENTUCKY-centric anti-radio station. It answers to no corporation, no stockholders and no record label. It only cares about you.

"It is grounded by KENTUCKY roots, but is anything but traditional. The Sound of THE HOUND is the music that feeds your soul, that keeps you up at night with tunes dancing through your head.

"The Sound of THE HOUND is the soundtrack to your life."

