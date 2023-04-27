Teaming With 19 Entertainment

Independent music company, RESERVOIR and AMERICAN IDOL producer 19 ENTERTAINMENT, a part of SONY PICTURES TELEVISION, have struck a new joint venture deal aimed at signing new publishing deals with AMERICAN IDOL contestants. The two will work with 19 ENTERTAINMENT's label partner, BMG.

RESERVOIR EVP/Creative JOHN OZIER commented, "AMERICAN IDOL has not only defined music competition television for over 20 years, but also launched amazing music careers. It is really exciting to work with 19 ENTERTAINMENT to get in on the ground floor and invest in the journeys of the talented contestants beyond the show."

RESERVOIR Pres. and COO BELL LAFARGUE added, "RESERVOIR has always pledged to help developing artists grow with bespoke support from our creative team, and we are happy to have the opportunity to demonstrate that commitment alongside 19 ENTERTAINMENT and AMERICAN IDOL, a brand that has been supporting developing artists for over two decades. From JOHN OZIER and GREG GALLO in NASHVILLE to DONNA CASEINE in L.A., to CHARLIE PINDER and ANNETTE BARRETT in LONDON and more, we look forward to putting the global RESERVOIR creative resources into these deals."

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION VP/Music ELISSA FELMAN said, "For the past few years, we at 19 have been hyper-focused on turning 19 into an artist development hub, signing artists from the incredible pool of talent discovered by the team behind AMERICAN IDOL. We know the only way we're successful in that venture is by partnering with some of the top teams in the business, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with the amazing and creative staff at RESERVOIR. Songwriting is the foundation of our business – without songwriters, there are no songs, and RESERVOIR has proven to be a powerhouse with respect to nurturing and developing songwriters."

