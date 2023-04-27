The murders of three radio journalists -- JEAN CLAUDE OLIVIER and FRITZ D'OR of WLQY-A and DONA ST. PLITE of WKAT-A -- in MIAMI's LITTLE HAITI in 1991-93 is the subject of a new podcast from KALEIDOSCOPE and iHEARTPODCASTS with the COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS (CPJ). "SILENCED: THE RADIO MURDERS" is hosted by KALEIDOSCOPE's OZ WOLOSHYN ("FORGOTTEN: WOMEN OF JUAREZ") and journalist ANA ARANA. The show will post weekly on THURSDAYS through JUNE 22nd.

ARANA said, “When we began this podcast we wanted to tell a story about impunity and the impact it has on immigrant communities. However, as the series developed, we realized the need to have federal authorities re-examine the cases because they encroached on the First Amendment and the essential right to free speech. With their murders, these voices and the ideas that those broadcasters held were silenced.”

CPJ Advocacy and Communications Director GYPSY GUILLÉN KAISER said, “We are proud to collaborate with KALEIDOSCOPE and iHEARTPODCASTS to bring ‘SILENCED’ to a global audience. Nearly 30 years after Ana first reported on these cases, the fight for justice persists. We look forward to digging into the new evidence they've uncovered and continuing our pursuit of full accountability for the murders of these Haitian journalists, which have never received the attention they deserve.”

“We are proud to collaborate with KALEIDOSCOPE on their impressive slate of scripted podcasts, “said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “Listeners everywhere have been drawn to these real-life stories of wild chocolate hunters, unsuspected astrologists and Russian cosmonauts, and we know ‘SILENCED’ will do the same -- hopefully leading to some answers as to who was behind these unsolved murders.”

KALEIDOSCOPE EVP/Head of Podcast Development KATE OSNORN said, “‘SILENCED’ is the latest example of KALEIDOSCOPE’s unrivaled ability to bring to life international non-fiction stories that resonate with U.S. audiences and move the conversation forward. We hope that ‘Silenced’ will bring a new focus to a story that deserves far greater attention.”

