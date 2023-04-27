-
Celebration Of Life For Keith Gattis Set For Sunday
A Celebration of Life for artist, songwriter, producer and guitarist KEITH GATTIS has been set for SUNDAY, APRIL 30th at the SPRING HILL FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETARY (5110 Gallatin Pike South in NASHVILLE). Visitation will be from 11-2p (CT) with a service immediately following. Fellow artist JAMEY JOHNSON is among the honorary pallbearers.
GATTIS died on SUNDAY (4/23) as a result of a tractor accident at his home (NET NEWS 4/24). He was 52.
The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed here. Find more information here.