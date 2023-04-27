Val Blavatnik (Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

VAL BLAVATNIK has been elected to the WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) Board Of Directors. BLAVATNIK has also been appointed to the Board's Executive Committee. He succeeds ALEX BLAVATNIK, who served twelve years on the Board.

Since 2021, VAL BLAVATNIK has served on the investment team at LIONTREE. Since 2020, he's also been a production executive at TV/film production company, EDEN PRODUCTIONS. He's also a member of the Executive Committee at ACCESS INDUSTRIES. BLAVATNIK worked from 2016 to 2019 in the music industry, primarily as an artist manager.

BLAVATNIK has served on the Board of Directors of the WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND since its founding in 2020, to support organizations working in historically underserved and marginalized communities.

WMG Chairman Of The Board MICHAEL LYNTON commented, "We’re pleased to welcome VAL to the WMG Board. His experience working with a variety of companies as well as directly with artists makes him well suited to his new post. He’ll also bring a fresh perspective as we chart the future of WMG. We’re incredibly grateful to ALEX for his wisdom, guidance, and enthusiasm over the past 12 years, as the company has grown and thrived in the streaming era."

VAL BLAVATNIK added, "I’m excited to be joining the Board during this dynamic, transformational time at WMG, with so many innovative opportunities ahead for artists and songwriters. I’ve previously worked on artist projects with the senior team, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the impressive group of leaders on the Board."

