WYEP Summer Music Fest Is Back

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH’s SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL returns on SATURDAY, JUNE 24th at SCHENLEY PLAZA.

This year’s event is headlined by DEVON GILFILLIAN and other acts performing include ILLITERATE LIGHT and ALLISON PONTHIER, along with PITTSBURGH artists THE GHOST CLUB, and ANIMAL SCREAM. 2023 WYEP Reimagination Project artist ARYANA KARPEE is opening the show.

PD LIZ FELIX shared “We are thrilled to bring the 24th WYEP SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL back to PITTSBURGH. We can’t wait to share this strong line-up of acts with our fans.”



The event is free to the community. Go here for more information.

