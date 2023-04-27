Extension

The NFL's SEATTLE SEAHAWKS will continue airing on BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS 710 AM) and News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE under a multi-year contract extension. The deal includes in-market streaming rights.

“We are thrilled to continue our incredible, long-standing relationship with SEATTLE SPORTS 710 and KIRO NEWSRADIO 97.3 FM as our official flagship radio broadcast partners,” said SEAHAWKS/FIRST & GOAL INC. Pres. CHUCK ARNOLD. “Since our inception in 1976, the 12s have enjoyed the most exciting moments in SEAHAWKS history on the radio with BONNEVILLE SEATTLE. Together, we are proud to continue to grow and expand our offerings to bring the best, most exclusive SEAHAWKS programming to our fans in the region for years to come.”

“For nearly 50 years, the SEAHAWKS and KIRO have shared a unique partnership and today we are honored and excited to once again extend our commitment to broadcast the SEAHAWKS throughout the PACIFIC NORTHWEST,” said BONNEVILLE SEATTLE SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “Working together for so many years makes collaboration and innovation a natural part of what we do together. That spirit is present in the broadcast booth, in our respective front offices and especially in our community, where we seek to entertain and serve the 12s. Once again, we look forward to broadcasting the excitement of SEAHAWKS football.”

