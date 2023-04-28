Suit

Details are coming out about sexual assault allegations against the estate of KIM FOWLEY and longtime KROQ DJ and nightclub owner, RODNEY BINGENHEIMER. The case has been brought forward by one CARRIE MITCHELL – better known as KARI KROME from the popular all-female rock band, the RUNAWAYS. The late FOWLEY was the group’s manager, and at the time of the alleged assault, MITCHELL was a minor, according to VARIETY.

“When Plaintiff was approximately 13 and 14 and 15 years old, Defendant RODNEY BINGENHEIMER and Defendant KIM FOWLEY used their roles, status, and power as adults, as well as their connections to and work in the music industry to gain access to manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault Plaintiff in the State of CALIFORNIA, County of LOS ANGELES. As a result of Defendant RODNEY BINGENHEIMER’s and Defendant KIM FOWLEY’s sexual abuse and assault, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss,” the court documents read in part.

MITCHELL said, “You can come to a conclusion or think that something isn’t right, but if you’re speaking on something too soon, a lot of times you’ll get nothing but blowback and you have to wait until the time is right. I never shut up about it. Just nobody wanted to hear it. Nobody seemed to care. We’re still looking at these characters through a lens of glamorization of that era and that scene instead of looking at them through a lens of doing things that are criminal.”

Reps for either of the accused have not commented.

