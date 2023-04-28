Mosley (Photo: NPR)

Former NPR and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON "HERE & NOW" host TONYA MOSLEY has officially joined NPR and WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA's "FRESH AIR" as TERRY GROSS' co-host. MOSELY has contributed interviews for "FRESH AIR" since 2021; GROSS will continue as host and Co-Exec. Producer of the show.

"FRESH AIR listeners will be pleased to learn that TERRY GROSS' role remains unchanged," said WHYY CEO/Pres. BILL MARRAZZO. "At the same time, we are adding another top-notch interviewer and host who brings her own distinctive voice and expertise to the program."

"TONYA's wide range of knowledge and experience, her warm inviting presence, and her ability to make a deep connection with guests, make her a perfect fit for our show," said GROSS. "I'm thrilled that she is our new co-host, and I know our listeners will be, too."

MOSLEY said, "It is a tremendous honor to join TERRY in this mission-driven work to inform, inspire and delight listeners through long-form conversation. TERRY's 'driveway moments' have been like a beacon throughout my career. She has inspired me to use my deep curiosity to help us make sense of ourselves and each other. FRESH AIR is unmatched in its ability to remind us of our humanity, and this opportunity to continue the work alongside TERRY and the FRESH AIR team is a dream come true."

« see more Net News