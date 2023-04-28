Continuing On CHED

The NHL's EDMONTON OILERS and CORUS News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON have renewed their radio broadcast deal for another three years. The OILERS have aired on CHED for 28 straight years.

“It doesn’t get much better than having a partnership with the EDMONTON OILERS,” said CORUS Regional PD/OM JOHN VOS. “Bringing every OILERS NHL game to hockey fans for almost three decades is in our nature and part of 630 CHED’s foundation.”

“We couldn’t be happier to renew our longstanding partnership with CORUS ENTERTAINMENT to bring OILERS games and extensive coverage to fans across OIL COUNTRY and beyond on 630 CHED,” said OEG SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Pres./CRO STEW MACDONALD. “So many iconic moments have been engrained into OIL COUNTRY history on 630 CHED by the best-in-class broadcast team including BOB (STAUFFER), JACK (MICHAELS), CAM (MOON), REID (WILKINS) and ROB (BROWN), and we look forward to creating many more legendary OILERS moments together with this renewed partnership.”

