COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA is adding an hour to its afternoon news block. "THE KRMG AFTERNOON NEWS WITH SKYLER COOPER" will expand from 5-6p (CT) to 4-6p (CT) on MONDAY (5/1). The additional hour is presently occupied by the third hour of PREMIERE NETWORKS' SEAN HANNITY.

“SKYLER is a TULSA native and understands the landscape of our community and offers a unique perspective that you won’t find anywhere else,” said Dir./Branding and Programming LEVI MAY. “KRMG is dedicated to covering our community and this move shows our listeners that we follow through with our ongoing commitment to be their go-to for all things local.”

“I’m thrilled to expand our local news programming in the afternoons,” says COOPER. “Our listeners told us they wanted a change and we listened. We’ll keep the same news, weather, traffic, and talk that our listeners already enjoy, we’ll just be starting earlier!”

