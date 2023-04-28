Free Webinar

JACOBS MEDIA will present its TECHSURVEY 2023 results in a free webinar on WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 at 11a PT/2p ET. JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS unveiled elements of TECHSURVEY 2023 on Day One of this year's ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on WEDNESDAY.

This year’s annual study, "Radio in the Post-Pandemic Era", yielded more than 30,000 participants from 434 participating stations. It explores how core radio listeners are using broadcast radio and digital audio and video amongst their temporary and permanently changed new media behaviors.

TECHSURVEY 2023 uncovers how programmers and markets can "meet the audience where they are." The study hones in on the content and distribution outlets that matter – by gender, age, and shows their formats of preference.

You can register for the free JACOBS MEDIA webinar here.





