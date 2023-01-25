50th CMA Fest Week Kickoff

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, BILL ANDERSON, JOSH TURNER and LAINEY WILSON are set to perform for the GRAND OLE OPRY 50th CMA FEST week kickoff. This two-show event is set to take place on TUESDAY, JUNE 6th at 7p and 9:30p (CT).

The event will be filmed, and will air on SATURDAY, JUNE 10th as OPRY LIVE on the OPRY’s television broadcast home, CIRCLE NETWORK, as well as on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS' FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE pages. An "unofficial" celebration is open to the public, and will take place on the OPRY PLAZA prior to the TUESDAY shows, with additional plaza parties on JUNE 9th and JUNE 10th.

Other OPRY performances scheduled for CMA FEST week include shows on THURSDAY, JUNE 8th, FRIDAY, JUNE 9th, and SATURDAY, JUNE 10th, as well as a SATURDAY matinee performance of OPRY COUNTRY CLASSICS at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in downtown NASHVILLE. Click here for more information.

