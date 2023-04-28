Now's Your Chance

BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO Group Dir./Programming CHAD RUFER is looking for the company’s next on-air/programming star, with a rare fulltime opening on Hot AC KZZO (NOW 100.5). The position also includes Music Director duties.

RUFER tells ALL ACCESS, “This is a great opportunity for a young and hungry programmer to be part of a great company, and be surrounded by a very supportive group of people that want to help him/her grow in their career.”

Apply for the job here: https://deseretmanagement.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/BonSacramento/job/Sacramento/KZZO-On-air-Talent-Music-Director_R5478

