UMe announced that TIM PLUMLEY has been promoted to VP/Media & Artist Relations.

In his role, PLUMLEY strategizes and implements 360-degree catalog media campaigns for a diverse roster of artists, including frontline album releases and catalog initiatives. With more than 20 years in the music industry, PLUMLEY collaborates with multiple stakeholders across the business to define long-range plans that will achieve the highest success for both the artists and the label.

He is based in SANTA MONICA, and reports to UMe EVP/Media & Artist Relations SUJATA MURTHY, who commented, “TIM is a key member of my communications team, where he continues to develop innovative new ways to promote our artists and their projects across a wide range of media outlets. He not only has the trust and respect of our executives and members of the press, but crucially, he is viewed as a true partner by our artists and their management teams.”

PLUMLEY’s UMe roster spans Rock, Country, Alternative, Pop, and Jazz genres, and includes THE BAND/ROBBIE ROBERTSON, THE BEACH BOYS, BOBBIE GENTRY, ELLA FITZGERALD, FRANK ZAPPA, GEORGE HARRISON, GLEN CAMPBELL, JOHNNY CASH, JOHN COLTRANE, JOHN LENNON, LITTLE STEVE VAN ZANDT, LOUIS ARMSTRONG, PETER FRAMPTON, TOM PETTY, THE ROLLING STONES and YUSUF/CAT STEVENS. He also oversees press campaigns for the acclaimed vinyl reissue series, ACOUSTIC SOUNDS and VERVE BY REQUEST.

PLUMLEY joined UMe in 2016 as Director (NET NEWS 7/20/2016)and was promoted to Sr. Director in 2020. Prior to UMe, he oversaw the publicity department at NEW WEST RECORDS and founded the boutique music publicity firm, SHAKER MAKER PR, following a six-year stint with INK TANK. He began his music career as a junior publicist at BRIDENTHAL & ASSOCIATES with BRYN BRIDENTHAL and JULIANA PLOTKIN. PLUMLEY studied journalism at CAL STATE FULLERTON, where he received Bachelor’s of Arts degrees in Communications and American Studies.

