Cara Wodnicki

Veteran music PR exec CARA WODNICKI will leave her long-running tenure as EVP/Publicity at BMF to launch CSW PUBLICITY. After eleven years developing and building BMF’s music publicity division, CARA will take with her clients including BACKSTREET BOYS' AJ McLEAN, J-Pop superstars PERFUME, EMERGENCY TIARA RAWWIMPS and CANADIAN pop songstress OLIVIA LUNNY.

CARA began her career at PRESS HERE PUBLICITY, working with the likes of LA ROUX, JARED LETO and 30 SECONDS TO MARS, INGRID MICHAELSON, THE CULT, KRS-ONE and others.

Known for her strategic thinking and creative media campaigns, WODNICKI has developed relationships with both consumer and entertainment media and has spearheaded successful major national media campaigns for a diverse range of clients. She left PRESS HERE in 2012 to launch BMF’s music PR division.

Reach out to congratulate her at Cara@CSWPublicity.com.

