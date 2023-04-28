Boomers & Podcasts

BRIDGE RATINGS President DAVE VAN DYKE explores the reasons that the BABY BOOM generation has so far resisted the lure of podcasts with a comprehensive study and accompanying blog.

"While younger generations have embraced this trend with open arms, older generations, seem to be much less interested. There are reasons why baby boomers who don’t currently listen to podcasts are not likely to start, and I’ll explore some of them here.



First, let’s look at some statistics. According to a studies, only 33% of people over the age of 55 have ever listened to a podcast, and only 22% listen to them regularly. Compare that to the 49% of people aged 18-34 who listen to podcasts regularl. There are reasons why so few Boomers are attracted to this new form of communication and it becomes clear that they are not likely to be the key to building a larger podcast audience base."

