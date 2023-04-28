DJ Thump Honored

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits/Oldies KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS on-air personality MARLON "DJ THUMP" RICE was honored by the NFL ALUMNI OF LAS VEGAS with its prestigious CELEBRITY AMBASSADOR title for the organization’s PRESIDENT LEADERSHIP COUNCIL. Former NFL linebacker MORLON GREENWOOD and NFL Alumni Membership Director VINCENT VERSHER stopped by the studio to surprise him with the presentation!

From surviving the streets of L.A., after being a victim of gun violence, DJ THUMP was able to transform his life and create a successful career, which has a positive impact on the youth through the art of music and broadcast.

The role and responsibility of this position entail implementing strategies to ramp up outreach and fundraising while leveraging relationships to advance each ambassador’s brand in the community that the NFL ALUMNI association serves.

Commented DJ THUMP, “There are a lot of kids that look up to me. This honor shows them that dreams are attainable. They’re not just a dream, these are real goals and real things that can happen.”

The tradition of charity and caring has been around for more than 50 years with the organization raising more than $1.5 million for worthwhile causes.









(L-r): Former NFL Linebacker Morlon Greenwood, DJ Thump and NFL Alumni Membership Director Vincent Versher

« see more Net News