Laura Steele

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Hits WJJK/INDIANAPOLIS has named LAURA STEELE as on-air host for afternoon drive, moving from evenings at the station.

Prior to joining CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS in 2016 (NEW NEWS 6/3/16), STEELE was an on-air talent on rock radio stations in markets including CHICAGO, CINCINNATI, DALLAS, INDIANAPOLIS, NASHVILLE and SAN FRANCISCO. The INDIANAPOLIS native is a voice for the INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RADIO NETWORK and MC for COLTS' pre-game events. As the first female voice on the public address team at the SPEEDWAY, STEELE is now known for her work with WTHR-TV during the month of MAY as an INDY 500 correspondent.

WJJK PD MIKE KILLABREW commented, "LAURA brings an incredible presence, enthusiasm, and passion for everything INDIANAPOLIS and 104.5 WJJK!”

Added STEELE, “I am so eager to move into the afternoon drive slot at what I believe is the best radio station in INDIANAPOLIS, WJJK. I’m thrilled to be playing the Classic Hits I still love after all these years!”

