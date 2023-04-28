May 2nd

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS will play a special "iHEARTRADIO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY" on TUESDAY (5/2) night to preview new music live at the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in BURBANK. BILLY CORGAN will talk about the band's upcoming ATUM release during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES afternoon team BOOKER & STRYKER.

The iHEARTRADIO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH SMASHING PUMPKINS" will broadcast live at 7pm (PT) across iHEARTRADIO's Alternative stations, select Rock and Classic Rock stations. It will also air via iHEARTRADIO's ALT Radio Channel.

The band's new album ATUM will be released this FRIDAY, MAY 5th via MARTHA'S MUSIC/THIRTY TIGERS.

