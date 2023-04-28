The ballots have been cast, and the lights are getting ready to shine on this year’s TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2023 Inductees. The event will take place at THE MULEHOUSE in COLUMBIA, TN on SATURDAY, JULY 29th, as previously reported (NET NEWS 3/20). A cocktail hour will begin at 5p (CT) followed by dinner, and then the ceremony itself starting at 7p (CT).