Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Banquet & Induction Ceremony Set
by Jennifer Markham
The ballots have been cast, and the lights are getting ready to shine on this year’s TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2023 Inductees. The event will take place at THE MULEHOUSE in COLUMBIA, TN on SATURDAY, JULY 29th, as previously reported (NET NEWS 3/20). A cocktail hour will begin at 5p (CT) followed by dinner, and then the ceremony itself starting at 7p (CT).
Tickets go on sale THURSDAY, JUNE 1st. Individual tickets will be available along with the option to purchase an entire table. If you are interested in buying a table -- seating either six or 10 people -- you can reserve one now. Contact PAMELA FURR at pamelafurr@hotmail.com.
This year’s inductees are as follows:
Career Class Inductees
JOHNNY EAGLE – WFLI-A/CHATTANOOGA
ART GILLIAM – WLOK-A/MEMPHIS
AL “ADAMS” JOHNSON – WKGN-A/KNOXVILLE & WKDA-A/NASHVILLE
DEVON O’DAY -- WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE & WSM-A/NASHVILLE
Legacy Class Inductees
E.G. BLACKMAN -- WLAC-A/NASHVILLE
DICK ELLIS -- WETS/JOHNSON CITY
SAM PHILLIPS – WREC-A/MEMPHIS & WHER-A/MEMPHIS
PHIL VALENTINE -- WLAC-A (1510) & FM (TALK RADIO 98.3)/NASHVILLE & WWTN (SUPERTALK 99.7)/NASHVILLE
Legendary Station of the Year
WOPI/BRISTOL