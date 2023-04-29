Pardi and Fieri (Photo: Jody Domingue)

While performing onstage at STAGECOACH in INDIO, CA on FRIDAY night (4/28), CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI was surprised with an invitation to join the cast of the GRAND OLE OPRY. He was joined onstage by restauranteur GUY FIERI, who directed PARDI's attention to a large screen, where OPRY member and COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER ALAN JACKSON popped up with a taped message, noting that PARDI will be the first native CALIFORNIAN to join the OPRY. Watch JACKSON's message here.

OPRY VP/Executive Producer DAN ROGERS then walked out onstage and placed the iconic OPRY microphone stand in front of PARDI, before telling the crowd, “That mic stand represents the future of Country music as well as its incredible history. This night will go down in history, too, both because JON is the first artist invited to join the OPRY on this stage and because he’s the first native CALIFORNIAN to get that call. What a great night!”

Said a tearful PARDI, “I moved to NASHVILLE chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I'm here. I love you guys and I love Country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I'll never forget it." Later in the evening he added, “I always wondered how this might happen if it was going to. I never imagined anything this great. That was incredible.”

ROGERS said backstage, "For nearly a decade now, JON PARDI has been adding something great to the show every single time he plays the OPRY. For me personally, I'll never forget the big sounds he brought to the OPRY stage during the pandemic and the way he connected with audiences around the world via our livestream, even when he was playing to an empty OPRY HOUSE. I have no doubt there are good times ahead for all of us with Jon as a future OPRY member."

His official induction date will be announced soon.

