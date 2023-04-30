Harris

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that longtime AUDACY News WINS-A-F (1010 WINS)/NEW YORK morning anchor LEE HARRIS is leaving the station. HARRIS has anchored mornings at WINS since 1995.

In an email to staff, AUDACY VP/NEW YORK News BEN MEVORACH wrote, "Six words I never thought I would write... LEE HARRIS is leaving 1010 WINS." MEVORACH lauded HARRIS, writing, "Day in and day out he spoke the language of most New Yorkers. He could be funny, irreverent or sarcastic. He viewed the world and everything in it with a healthy dose of skepticism, often pointing out the absurdity of a story or sound byte along the way.... He could be biting and caustic and incisive. By definition, he had a mordant wit. He is a New Yorker through and through." Recounting HARRIS' work on 9/11 and his side projects developing advanced technology that the station uses today, MEVORACH added," LEE is not retiring. In fact, his work life is far from over...just the insane 3 am wake up is coming to an end."

« see more Net News